Foot Over Bridges will be deemed mandatory: Piyush Goyal

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday announced that FOBs (Foot Over Bridges) will be deemed mandatory, not a passenger amenity. Piyush Goyal held a meeting on railways safety in Mumbai a day after the tragic stampede at Elphinstone Railway Station which claimed 22 lives.

Goyal said, "We are turning a 150-year-old convention on its head, hereafter, FOBs (Foot Over Bridges) will be deemed mandatory, not a passenger amenity," he said.

"To eliminate bureaucracy and delays, I have empowered GMs to spend whatever is necessary on safety," he said.

Also, additional escalators are sanctioned at crowded Mumbai suburban stations and thereafter for all high traffic stations.

To strengthen ground operations and project implementation 200 officers to be relocated from Head Quarters as field staff.

Critical decisions are being taken to ensure safety of Mumbai railway passengers. Sharing some decisions from yesterday's meeting. pic.twitter.com/zIfA4ZeUSW — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 30, 2017

OneIndia News