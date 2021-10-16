Following civilian killings, J&K police gunned down 13 terrorists in 9 encounters

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir has killed 13 terrorists since the killing of civilians in the Valley. The police said that the 13 terrorists were killed in 9 encounters.

The police said that following the killing of civilians, 3 out of the 5 terrorists of Srinagar city were killed in less than 24 hours.

13 #terrorists killed in 9 #encounters after civilian killings. We have #neutralised 3 out of 5 terrorists of Srinagar City within less than 24 hours: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 16, 2021

Earlier a Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander and a top terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir, Umar Mushtaq Khanday involved in the killing of two police man was gunned down.

Another terrorist Suhail also was killed by the police. The two terrorists were killed in Drangbal, Pampore. The Jammu and Kashmir police said that the force is committed to hunt down these terrorists who try to create fear among the masses and spread mischief and tumult in the Valley. Such elements and their names should be excised from society the police also said.

Earlier the police had said that Khanday a top Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander has been trapped during an operation in Pulwama. He was named among the top ten terrorists by the police along with Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi, Saqib Manzoor and Wakeel Shah.

"LeT commander amongst top 10 terrorists namely Umar Mustaq Khandey who was involved in killing of two police personnel at Baghat Srinagar & other terror crimes trapped in Pampore Encounter," Kashmir Zone Police had said in a tweet by the J&K police.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 15:53 [IST]