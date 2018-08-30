Fodder scam: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav surrenders before Ranchi court

Ranchi, Aug 30: Rashtriya Janata Dal president and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad Yadav surrendered before a CBI court in Ranchi today.

The Jharkhand high court had earlier on August 24 rejected Lalu's bail extension-plea and asked the RJD chief surrender by August 30.

After his surrender before Judge S S Prasad, RJD chief's advocate Prabhat Kumar said his client had been suffering from various ailments.

At this, the judge directed doctors of the Birsa Munda Jail to consult doctors who were treating the former chief minister.

The judge also said that Lalu Prasad could also undergo treatment by doctor Umesh Prasad at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here.

He was treated at a Mumbai hospital for three weeks and was discharged on 25 August after the high court refused to extend Lalu's bail period on 24 August.

After being sent to jail in December last year following conviction in fodder scam cases, Prasad spent a considerable time at the RIMS Hospital in Ranchi and at the AIIMS at New Delhi, for treatment of various ailments.

He was released on six weeks' provisional bail on May 11 by the Jharkhand High Court for medical treatment and was restrained from taking part in any public function, political activity or issuing statements to the media during the period.