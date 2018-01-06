Fodder scam case: Court to decide fate of Lalu Prasad Yadav today

The special CBI court in Ranchi will pronounce the quantum of sentence for Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and 15 other convicts in a fodder scam case on Saturday. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief's lawyer Chittaranjan Sinha said that the sentencing will be announced at 2 pm via video conferencing.

Earlier on Friday, Lalu had filed a plea in the Ranchi special court seeking minimum punishment in the case on health grounds.

Earlier on December 23, 2016, the court had convicted Lalu Prasad and the other 15 in a fodder scam case, 21 years after it had surfaced. Six others, including another former chief minister, Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

Earlier, he was awarded five years imprisonment in 2013 in a case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.61 crore from the Chaibasa treasury. The RJD supremo was later released on bail granted by the Supreme Court.

Lalu is also facing trial in three more cases relating to the fodder scam.

OneIndia News