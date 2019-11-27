  • search
Trending Maharashtra Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman says no recession in Indian economy

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 27: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Indian economy may have slowed down but there is no threat of a recession.

    Nirmala Sitharaman

    Replying to a discussion on the economic situation in the country in Rajya Sabha, she reeled out numbers comparison between five years under Congress-led UPA-II regime from 2009 to 2014 and BJP's first term from 2014 to 2019 to say inflation was lower and growth higher under the Modi government.

    FDI inflows in 2009-14 were USD 189.5 billion and the same were USD 283.9 billion under BJP rule in the following five years, she said, adding foreign exchange reserves rose to USD 412.6 billion under BJP from USD 304.2 billion in UPA-II. "Economic growth may have slowed but there is no recession, there can be no recession," she said.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman economy finance minister

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue