Flying out of India? QR code on RT-PCR reports must from today

New Delhi, May 22: People flying out of India will require to carry a RT-PCR negative report with a QR code on it which links to the original report.

"The airline operators are advised to accept only those passengers who are carrying a negative RT-PCR test report with QR code for boarding international flights departing from India after 0001 hours on 22nd May 2021," the ministry had said last week.

This move comes in the wake of several forged or false negative reports being given to travel. The QR code, which links to the traveller's original report, will allow for verification with minimum physical contact and delays.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.

India has formed air bubble pacts with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

Story first published: Saturday, May 22, 2021, 10:03 [IST]