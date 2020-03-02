  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Flu is not a decease,' says Yogi Adityanath amid Swine flu claims nine lives in Uttar Pradesh

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 02: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged people not to panic over the spread of Swine flu in the state by claimed that "flu is not a disease" and people develop cold and cough due to change in weather.

    Flu is not a decease, says Yogi Adityanath amid Swine flu claims nine lives in Uttar Pradesh

    During the inauguration of a vaccination drive for children to prevent recurrence of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis (AE) syndrome at Lucknow's Aurangabad, Adityanath said, "I found that there are some number of people dying of swine flu in Meerut. Flu is not a disease. When the weather changes, some people catch a cold. It is flu in itself."

    First swine flu case in Odisha: Patient tested positive for H1N1 virus

    "There is no need to create panic. Instead, people should be made aware about it. People should be told about the ways of prevention and cure, and the health department needs to be alert," Adityanath further added.

      NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 2nd, 2020

      In a time when the world is grappling with coronavirus epidemic, India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, one can see the increase in cases of swine flu. The death toll in the state has reached nine, in which six are from Meerut alone.

      According to reports, it is said that annual epidemics of flu result in about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness worldwide, and 2,90,000 to 6,50,000 respiratory deaths.

      More YOGI ADITYANATH News

      Read more about:

      yogi adityanath swine flu uttar pradesh

      Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 10:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 2, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X