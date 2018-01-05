Flight, train schedule hit due to fog in Delhi

Fog in the city again disrupted the schedule at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday with 17 flights delayed. Poor visibility also disrupted train services. A total of 62 trains have been delayed. Also, 20 trains were rescheduled and 18 others cancelled due to low visibility as fog continues to grip the region. Delhi is reeling under the intense cold wave with current temperature in the national capital is 10°C.

According to Meteorological Department weather forecast, very dense fog observed at most places over Bihar, at many places over Punjab; at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh; at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Northwest Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh and Tripura.

17 flights delayed at the Delhi Airport due to prevailing #fog conditions in the national capital pic.twitter.com/A6DE7hiASY — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2018

Dense fog observed at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; at isolated places over Sub­-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Moderate fog at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and Assam and Meghalaya. The lowest visibility (in meters) observed at Amritsar, Patiala, Ganganagar, Agra, Lucknow and Varanasi­ 25 M each. Sultanpur, Kailashahar, Patna, Gaya, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Satna and Gwalior ­50 M each; Chandigarh, Ambala, Hissar, Delhi (Palam), Bahraich and Malda

