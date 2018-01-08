Flaunting homosexuality in public is punishable: Subramanian Swamy

After the Supreme Court decided to reopen the Section 377 which criminalises homosexuality, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said flaunting homosexuality should be punishable under Section 377.

Subramanian Swamy, said, "As long as they don't celebrate it, don't flaunt it, don't create gay bars to select partners it's not a problem. In their privacy what they do, nobody can invade but if you flaunt it, it has to be punished and therefore there has to be Section 377 of the IPC."

It may be recalled that in 2015 when Union Law Minister Sadananda Gowda reportedly hinted - and soon denied - scrapping the controversial Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, Subramanian Swamy had said: "Homos are genetically handicapped."

A three-judge bench of CJI Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud today said the SC's 2-judge bench judgment upholding the validity of Section 377 appears to hurt the sexual preferences of individuals.

Also, the Bench issued a notice to the Centre seeking a response on a writ petition filed by five members of LGBT community, who say they live in fear of Police because of their natural sexual preferences.

In 2013, the Supreme Court had overturned a Delhi High Court verdict that effectively scrapped Section 377, sparking massive protests by gay rights activists. Following the uproar, the apex court put the onus on the government.

OneIndia News