Flashback 2018: List of major train accidents that made headlines this year

India

Bengaluru, Dec 20: It's that time of the year when we look back, retrospect and reflect on the events and happenings that affected and influenced our country in the last 365 days. Train accidents remain a major area of concern in the country despite technological advancements. Though the government has been able to reduce them over the years, deadly mishaps continue to traumatize us.

Here's a comprehensive list major train accidents:

6 May 2018:



The WAP 4 loco of train 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail caught fire and resulted in death of assistant loco pilot and injury to loco pilot between Talni and Dhamangaon on Wardha - Badnera section. The enquiry stated that the fire was due to a defect in the loco.

24 July 2018:



5 killed, 4 injured in accident at St Thomas Mount station on Chennai Beach - Tambaram section. The victims were passengers on a Chennai Beach-Tirumalpur local (No 40701) who were hanging out from the doors when they were struck by a wall. This was unexpected because the train normally stopped at another platform but was diverted to this platform. 4 died on the spot.

10 October 2018 :



At least seven people were killed and nine others seriously injured as eight coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express (14003) derailed near Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place in Harchandpur area of Rae Bareli district at 6.10 am and around 30-35 people are injured.

19 October 2018:



Amritsar train disaster: About 59 people were killed and about 100 injured when a train ran into a crowd of spectators who were standing on the tracks watching the Dusshera festival in Amritsar.