Flashback 2017: BJP sweeps Assembly polls, forms govt in 6 out of 7 states

The Gujarat Assembly election 2017 has been termed as a watershed moment for Indian politics. It has provided a major boost for PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and the party as a whole.

The BJP has wrapped up 2017 in a way that it would have expected. The BJP has formed the government in 6 out of the 7 states that went to polls this year.

2017, was also a year in which saw a large part of the population turn up at polling booths and exercise their franchise.

BJP's victory trend started in February after the party won Goa and Uttarakhand. A month after that in March, the BJP swept through Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. While in Gujarat, the incumbent BJP proved its might by retaining their seat of power, in most other states, they dislodged the ruling party, and with absolute majorities at that.

The lone Congress win was in Punjab, with the ruling BJP-SAD combine out of the legislative assembly.

Here is a look at the assembly elections in 2017