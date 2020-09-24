Fit India Movement: PM Modi to interact with Kohli, Milind Soman among others

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with celebrities and fitness influencers across the country today on the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.

A brainchild of PM Modi, the nationwide "Fit India Dialogue" will celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release.

PM Modi will express his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life at the event. Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and several other fitness influencers will be part of the event.

"The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian's life, is being strengthened by this dialogue," the statement from the PMO read.

"Envisioned by the Prime Minister as a 'people's movement', the Fit India Dialogue is yet another endeavour to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation. The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged was that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian's life, is being strengthened by this dialogue," the PMO also said. Anyone can join the dialogue from 11.30 am onwards.

"The Fit India Dialogue, which will see participation of fitness enthusiasts from all over the country, further strengthens the vision that it is the citizens who are to be credited for the success of the nationwide movement," the statement further noted.