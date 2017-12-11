First phase of Gujarat elections: What happened in these 89 constituencies in 2012 and 2007

The first phase of voting in 89 assembly constituencies of Gujarat was held on Saturday. The final voter turnout in the first phase of the Gujarat elections stood at 66.75%. Out of 2.12 crore voters in the regions, 1.41 crore exercised their franchise in the 89 seats in 19 district.

At OneIndia, we have done an analysis of how these 89 constituencies voted in 2012 and 2007 Gujarat Assembly elections.

What happened in these 89 seats in 2012 In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP won 64 out of 89 seats that went to polls in the first phase in 2017. Congress managed 21 seats while theGujarat Parivartan Party (GPP) bagged 2 seats. The NCP and the JDU got one seat each. What happened in 2007 In 2007, 19 of the 89 constituencies that went to polls in the first phase of Gujarat elections in 2017 did not exist. Out of the remaining constituencies, BJP bagged 48 seats while Congress got 20 seats. JDU and NCP got one seat each. District wise breakup of the 89 seats in 2012 polls The above graph shows how parties fared in 2012 in the 89 constituencies that went to polls in the first phase of Gujarat elections 2017.

According to the final data released on December 10, tribal-dominated Narmada district witnessed the highest turnout at 79.15% while Devbhumi-Dwarka seat in the Saurashtra region saw the lowest turnout at 59.39%. While 12 districts recorded a voter turnout of less than 70%, seven registered the polling percentage of 70%, it said.

Narmada district comprises Dediapada and Nandod constituencies - both reserved seats currently held by the BJP. BJP MLA Motilal Vasava is fighting against Mahesh Vasava, son of rebel JD(U) leader Chhotubhai Vasava in the Dediapada seat. Mr Vasava is contesting as the candidate of the Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP), floated by his father ahead of elections.

The second and final phase of elections for remaining 93 seats will be held on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18.

OneIndia News