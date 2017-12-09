First election, then marriage: Gujarat couple makes it a point to vote before taking wedding vows

Gandhinagar, Dec 9: Imagine it's your wedding day and you have an important 'official task' to attend. What would you do? Skip it, right? Most would actually, as a person hardly gets married twice in his/her life, so the importance of the wedding day always overshadows other things.

But not for this Gujarat couple. A groom and his beautiful bride in Bharuch made it a point to first cast their "all-important" votes before taking their wedding vows on Saturday.

The polling for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections took place on Saturday. The second and final phase of polling for the Gujarat elections will take place on December 14.

The results of elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be declared on December 18. On Saturday, polling for 89 Assembly constituencies took place in the state where both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are engaged in a "bitter battle" to win the elections.

So the couple, dressed in their wedding finery, accompanied by baaraat (guests who together with the groom go to the bride's place during the wedding day), minus the band and baaja (generally in Indian marriages, the groom and other guests dance their way to the wedding venue as music is being played by members of a band) went to the polling booth to cast their votes.

The couple decided to avoid the music and dance during their voting as law does not permit to create noise in and around a polling station.

"A couple reaches polling booth in Bharuch's Bahumali building to cast their votes before their wedding ceremony #GujaratElection2017," tweeted ANI. "A couple in Bharuch cast their votes before their wedding ceremony," added ANI.

A couple reaches polling booth in Bharuch's Bahumali building to cast their votes before their wedding ceremony #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/laEvfU75Zl — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017

A couple in Bharuch cast their votes before their wedding ceremony #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/TuXxKDpkK0 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017

"I am about to get married today, but as these are the biggest elections we came here and gave our votes. As an Indian citizen it is our duty and responsibility to vote," the groom was quoted as saying by ANI.

The bride too was happy to be able to vote on her wedding day. "This made my wedding day more special," she said.

Indeed at a time when people in urban areas hardly go and vote across the country, the Bharuch couple has emerged as an ideal jodi who believes in democracy.

OneIndia News