YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    First batch of Rafale jets all set to arrive in India; Section 144 imposed near Ambala air base

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 29: The wait has come to an end for the Indian defence forces as the Rafale fighter jets from France are expected to reach today afternoon. This not only infuses steel into the Indian Air Force but also amplify the entire military's might manifold.

    Rafale

    According to reports, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will receive the first batch of five Rafale fighter jets in Ambala today around 2 pm via Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

    Iran blows fake US aircraft with missiles; Navy calls it 'irresponsible and reckless behaviour'

    On this momentous occasion, the French envoy to India praised Indian pilots and technicians for having completed their training in France "marvelously".

    "The planes are outstanding, Indian technicians and pilots marvelously completed their training in France. They are totally capable to use these planes at their best," said Emmanuel Lenain, French Ambassador to India.

    Indian Navy's clear message to Beijing following escalation of border tension

    Once the jets land in Ambala, the pilots led by Group Captain Harkirat Singh will meet the Indian Air Force Chief and brief would brief him about their training and flying experiences in France.

    In case if the weather plays spoilsport, the Jodhpur air force base has been kept as backup for the jets to land. Also, Section 144 has been imposed in four villages near the Ambala air base.

    "Our partnership is comprehensive. It goes from strategic, military to health. They have one thing in common. It's for the good of our own people. They take care of their people's security, their health, that is what matters...and that makes me very confident about the future," the French envoy said.

    More RAFALE News

    Read more about:

    rafale indian air force indian army

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 9:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue