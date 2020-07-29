First batch of Rafale jets all set to arrive in India; Section 144 imposed near Ambala air base

New Delhi, July 29: The wait has come to an end for the Indian defence forces as the Rafale fighter jets from France are expected to reach today afternoon. This not only infuses steel into the Indian Air Force but also amplify the entire military's might manifold.

According to reports, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will receive the first batch of five Rafale fighter jets in Ambala today around 2 pm via Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

On this momentous occasion, the French envoy to India praised Indian pilots and technicians for having completed their training in France "marvelously".

"The planes are outstanding, Indian technicians and pilots marvelously completed their training in France. They are totally capable to use these planes at their best," said Emmanuel Lenain, French Ambassador to India.

Once the jets land in Ambala, the pilots led by Group Captain Harkirat Singh will meet the Indian Air Force Chief and brief would brief him about their training and flying experiences in France.

In case if the weather plays spoilsport, the Jodhpur air force base has been kept as backup for the jets to land. Also, Section 144 has been imposed in four villages near the Ambala air base.

"Our partnership is comprehensive. It goes from strategic, military to health. They have one thing in common. It's for the good of our own people. They take care of their people's security, their health, that is what matters...and that makes me very confident about the future," the French envoy said.