Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 16: A fire broke out at a factory in Mayapuri area of west Delhi on Thursday morning, as per news agency ANI. A total of 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the blaze are underway.

However, there is no update on whether or not anyone is trapped in the premises. The pictures shared by the news agency on Twitter show black fumes coming out of the factory.

As per the fire department, no causality has been reported, yet.

More details awaited.

