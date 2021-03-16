After Zomato acquires Uber Eats for Rs 2,485 cr, here's what will happen to users?

FIR lodged against woman who accused Zomato delivery boy of assault

Bengaluru, Mar 16: A food delivery boy, recently arrested for assaulting a woman customer, on Monday filed a counter-complaint with the Electronics City police, accusing her of wrongful restraint and slippering and abusing him.

Hitesha Chandranee, who describes herself as a 'beauty and fashion influencer' on Instagram and residing in Electronics City, had accused Kamaraj, 35, working with Zomato as a delivery boy, of assaulting her last Tuesday.

Kamaraj had been arrested and is now out on bail. Police have registered an FIR against Hitesha.

Kamaraj approached the police on Monday afternoon and was asked to give a written complaint. He told police that Hitesha was angry over the delay in the delivery of her order. She tried registering a complaint with the call centre and asking for free food.

"Later, she threw a slipper at me," Kamaraj said. "When I blocked her punches in defence, she got hit. As she wore a ring, she started to bleed."

Kamaraj also clarified that he did not raise his hand against her. He has been suspended until the case is solved.

She must go to court

A senior officer said Hitesha wanted to take back her complaint, but it would not be possible at this stage and she must go to court.

Police filed an FIR against Hitesha Chandranee. The IPC sections imposed are:

Sec 355: Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation

341: Punishment for wrongful restraint

504: Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace.

506: Punishment for criminal intimidation