Final NRC: Who can view their names today

Guwahati, Aug 31: State NRC coordinator, Prateek Hajela said that it has been found it has been found that a total of 3,11,21,004 number of persons are found to be eligible for inclusion in final NRC. 19,06,657 have been left out of the final list.

While the list was released online and is also available at the NRC Sewa Kendras, offices of the circle offers and deputy commissioners, not all can view their names on the list today.

Only those applicants whose names were missing from the complete draft released in July 2018, or were named in the list of exclusions released in June 2019, or those facing objections against their inclusion in the complete draft, or were called for hearings in July this year, will be able to view their status in the supplementary list today. The full list will be made available on September 7, 2019.

Hajela said that the process of receipt of NRC Application Forms started during the end of May 2015 and ended on 31st August 2015. A total of 3,30,27,661 members applied through 68,37,660 applications. The particulars submitted by the applicants were taken up for scrutiny to determine eligibility of their inclusion in NRC.

The exercise of NRC Update is a mammoth exercise involving around 52,000 State Government officials working for a prolonged period.

Taking into account all the persons already included and after disposal of all Claims and Objections and proceedings under Clause 4(3), it has been found that a total of 3,11,21,004 numbers of persons are found eligible for inclusion in Final NRC leaving out 19,06,657 numbers of persons including those who did not submit Claims.

From 10 AM of today (31 August 2019) onward, the hard copies of the Supplementary List of Inclusions will be available for public view at NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the Deputy Commissioner and offices of the Circle Officer during office hours. The status of both inclusion and exclusion can be viewed online in the NRC website (www.nrcassam.nic.in).

Any person who is not satisfied with the outcome of the claims and objections can file appeal before the Foreigners Tribunals.