Final Air India flight with 129 passengers takes off from Kabul

New Delhi, Aug 15: The last Air India flight AI-244 from Kabul with a full load of 129 passengers took off today from Kabul, the capital of strife-hit Afghanistan, as the country gets surrounded by Taliban troops.

An Air India spokesperson said on Sunday that the carrier is continuing with its scheduled flights from Kabul as of now. "We are monitoring the situation and as of now continuing with our scheduled flights to Kabul,", the spokesperson stated.

Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of Kabul as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters began landing at the US Embassy in the Afghan capital, further tightening the militants' grip on the country.

Taliban say in a statement they don't plan to take Kabul 'by force' as sporadic gunfire echoes in Afghan capital.

Three Afghan officials told The Associated Press that the fighters were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman in the capital. The militants themselves didn't acknowledge the advance, though they earlier took Jalalabad, near a major border crossing with Pakistan, the last major city other than Kabul not under their control.

The Taliban has defeated, co-opted or sent Afghan security forces fleeing from wide swathes of the country, even with some air support by the US military.

The rapid shuttle-run flights near the embassy began a few hours later as diplomatic armored SUVs could be seen leaving the area around the post. The US State Department did not immediately respond to questions about the movements.