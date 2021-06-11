YouTube
    Filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana booked for sedition for spreading ‘false’ news on COVID Lakshadweep

    Kochi (Kerala), Jun 11: Lakshadweep Police on Thursday booked filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana on sedition charges following a complaint by a BJP leader that she spread false news about the spread of COVID-19 in the union territory during a TV debate.

    The complaint was filed by the BJP's Lakshadweep unit president Abdul Khader. Sulthana hails from Chetiath island in Lakshadweep. According to the FIR lodged by the Kavaratti police, a case under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code has been registered against the filmmaker.

    In his complaint filed with the Kavaratti police on Wednesday, Khader said Sulthana, during a debate in a Malayalam TV channel, had alleged that the Central government used biological weapons for the spread of COVID-19 in Lakshadweep.

    The BJP leader, in his complaint, has alleged that Sulthana's was an anti-national act, which tarnished the "patriotic image" of the central government. He sought action against her.

    Earlier in the day, the BJP staged a protest in the islands seeking action against the filmmaker. The Lakshadweep-based model and actor Sulthana has worked with several Malayalam filmmakers. Lakshadweep has been witnessing protests by various political parties since the administration started implementing reform measures in the islands.

    coronavirus lakshadweep

    Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 12:19 [IST]
