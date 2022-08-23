Files being sent to LG for opinion, approval without CM Kejriwal's signature, say LG office sources

New Delhi, Aug 23: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sent a note to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagging that files without the latter's signature were being sent by the CMO for his opinion and approval, LG office sources said Tuesday.

The claim was made amid a tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the office of the LG over various issues. The CBI probe recommended by Saxena into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy has already become a flashpoint between the AAP and BJP.

In the note, Saxena has asked that the files sent to him by the CMO seeking his opinion or approval are duly signed by Chief Minister Kejriwal, sources said.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government.

"In the recent months, a significant number of proposals, as a matter of routine, has been submitted by the CMO for the LG's approval or opinion through joint secretary or additional secretary, with the remarks 'Hon'ble CM has seen and approved the proposal' without specifying any grounds of urgency warranting such a communication," the note said according to LG office sources.

The files being sent to the LG office without the signature of the chief minister were related to the administration and governance of the city as well as "extremely sensitive" matters, they said.

The LG's note cited a provision of the Manual of Office Procedure, 2022, that provided that in rare and urgent cases when a minister is sick or travelling, his/her approval can be taken telephonically and communicated by his private secretary in writing.

However, the minister will confirm it after he returns.

"The current practice of submission of files on a routine basis under the signatures of your (CM) officials needs to be avoided as in the absence of your signature, it is not clear whether the proposal has been seen and approved by you or not," said the note according to the sources.

The handling or receipt of files by the joint or additional secretary at CMO constrains the LG office to communicate the Lt Governor's decision to those officials.

"In the interest of smooth and effective governance, it may be ensured that proposals, which are submitted by your office for my opinion or approval should be duly signed by your good self," the note stated.

The LG office sources said that in the past, files were duly signed by chief ministers. The LG also recommended that the CMO may consider introducing the e-office system at the earliest to enable seamless movement of files.

Since assuming office, LG Saxena has alleged various discrepancies in the functioning of the government. The AAP in turn has accused Saxena of working on the directions of the BJP-led Central government to derail its development works.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who has been booked by the CBI in a case registered by the agency in its probe of Excise policy "irregularities", had charged last week that the LG, CBI and the Chief Secretary were hand in glove and were working to stop Kejriwal in his tracks.

The AAP has been projecting Kejriwal as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.