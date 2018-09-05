  • search

Fight, don't fast: Thackeray tells Hardik Patel

    Mumbai, Sep 5: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday spoke with Patidar community leader Hardik Patel requesting him to stop his indefinite hunger strike for reservations for the community.

    Addressing a press conference Thackeray said he had called Gujarat's Patidar leader Hardik Patel and expressed his solidarity with him over his ongoing hunger strike.

    "I have extended my support to him and told him we need fighters like you. I also requested him to withdraw his hunger strike," Thackeray said.

    Patel has been on an indefinite fast in Ahmedabad since August 25 with demands including farm loan waiver and reservation for the Patidar community under OBC category in government jobs and education sector.

    "We keep hearing that we should talk to terrorists, to talk to Pakistan, why cant we have talks with these youths in our own country," questioned Uddhav.

    Meanwhile Uddhav slammed the BJP for the statement of its MLA Ram Kadam who had said that he would 'abduct' girls and hand them over to boys if they rejected their proposal for marriage.

    "Not only should strict action be taken against him, he should not be given a ticket by any party to contest future elections. He is a person of a low character and mentality," Thackeray said.

    "I am not aware whether the BJP has launched a 'Beti Bhagao' programme. But if anybody speaks like this about our sisters and daughters, we will not tolerate it," he warned.

