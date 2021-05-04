FICN racketeer from Kerala sentenced to six years imprisonment

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 04: A Special court of the National Investigation Agency convicted one Ali Hossain to six years imprisonment in connection with a fake currency case.

The case against Hossain was registered in 2018 following the seizure of fake currency notes of the Rs 2,000 denomination. The notes were recovered from his home at Palakkad district.

Investigation had revealed that in the year 2018, above accused Ali Hossain had conspired with accused Alim Sheik (a Bangladeshi national and absconding) to smuggle FICN into Kerala, with an intention to use the same as genuine Indian Currency, for unlawful gain. On 19th August, 2018 accused Ali Hossain knowingly tried to use the counterfeit currency notes of Rs. 2000 denomination as genuine tender in shops at Thrissur where they were detected and he was arrested.