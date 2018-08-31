Fearing outbreak of disease in Kerala, Centre monitors surveillance data

New Delhi, Aug 31: Following devastating floods in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry said that there are indications about the spread of diseases, including acute diarrhoea and dengue, and asserted it is coordinating with the state in monitoring the cases.

The floods in Kerala killed more than 480 people since the onset of Monsoon on May 28 and hit the state's economy badly.

The Health Ministry said the Centre is sending 30 specialist doctors, 20 general duty medical officers and 40 Malayalam-speaking nurses, who will reach Kerala tomorrow after the state requested so today.

Health Minister J P Nadda reviewed the flood relief measures with senior officials of the ministry today.

Senior officials of the Health Ministry informed Nadda that the government was closely monitoring the disease surveillance data for potential outbreak of epidemic-prone diseases.

"A rising trend is indicated in cases of leptospirosis, acute diarrhoeal disease and dengue, and they (the officials) are coordinating with state to monitor the cases," an official statement said.

The Centre has supplied 73 MT of emergency drugs, 1,000 inj Adrenaline vials, 2.25 crore chlorine tablets (one tablet for chlorinating 20 L of water), 80 MT of bleaching powder, and 4 lakh units of sanitary napkins to the state, besides 1,000 litres of cyphenothrin 5 per cent, 500 kg of diflubenzuron 25 per cent and 250 litres of malathion (tech).

As per the additional request received from the state, 58 items of essential drugs and consumables weighing about 120 MT, and 40 ultra low volume fogging machines are also being sent to the state, the statement said.

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences, Bengaluru, has already deployed a 40-member psycho-social teams - psychiatrist, psychologists and psycho-social worker, one team for each of the 14 districts for rapid psycho-social assessment and community based psycho-social care, the statement said.

The ministry has also deployed 12 public health teams, each comprising one public health specialist, one microbiologist and one entomologist to assist the state health department.

Nadda also spoke to Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja and assured her of the continued support of the Health Ministry in the ongoing flood relief measures.

Addressing a specially convened one-day session of the state assembly to discuss the unprecedented flood situation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today that 483 people have lost lives in the state since the onset of monsoon on May 28 and 14 were still missing.

He said the state's economy had been badly hit and the loss could be much more than the state's annual plan outlay for the year, which stood at nearly Rs 37,248 crore.