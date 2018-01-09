Father has no right to reject marriage expense of earning daughter: HC

In an interesting judgment, the Kerala High Court has said that a daughter can ask her father for marriage expenses even if she is earning. The court also held that even an illegitimate child has the same right.

The plea was filed by one Ambika Aravindakshan after her plea before a family court had been rejected. The family court had held that she is not entitled to marriage expenses from her father as she and her mother were getting rental income of Rs 12,000 a month. She had sought for Rs 5 lakh.

The High Court held that even if the mother and daughter were getting rental income, it was not a sufficient ground to reject the claim. A person does not live by bread alone and there are other necessities too.

The court further observed, " one can imagine what amount the petitioner or her mother could have saved after meeting the day to day expenses. The father has no case that the petitioner or her mother are employed or that they have got any other source of income. In these circumstances we have no hesitation to find that the order of the family court is rejecting the claim of the petitioner is erroneous."

OneIndia News