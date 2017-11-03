  • search
    FASTags mandatory for new 4 wheelers from Dec 1

    By Vicky
    |

    It would be mandatory for all new four-wheelers to sport FASTag devices from December 1 onwards. All automobile manufacturers or dealers will have to fix the FASTag on the front windscreen of the four-wheeler.

    A FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it and is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables the commuter to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for cash transactions.

    The Road Transport and Highways department said in a notification, "motor Vehicles sold on and after December 1, 2017 shall be fitted with FASTag as may be specified by the central government, from time to time by the manufacturer of the vehicle or its authorised dealer, as the case may be."

