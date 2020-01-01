FASTag reader not working? Go through toll plaza for free

New Delhi, Jan 01: You are well aware of FASTag service for your car that will be made compulsory from January 15 but there is a catch. If the machine is not working properly, you need not pay any toll at all for that particular trip.

FASTag is a prepaid tag that enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction.

"Provided also that if a vehicle user with a valid, functional FASTag or any such device with sufficient balance in the linked account crossing a fee plaza installed with Electronic Toll Collection infrastructure, is not able to pay user fee through FASTag or any such device owing to malfunctioning of Electronic Toll Collection infrastructure, the vehicle user shall be permitted to pass the fee plaza without payment of any user fee," reads the notification.

How to get FASTag for your vehicle

A FASTag can be purchased from tag issuers and if it is linked to the prepaid account then the vehicle owner is required to recharge/ top up the tag as per requirement.

While purchasing, you would need to carry is a registration certificate of your vehicle, a passport size photo, address proof, original as well as a copy of your KYC document along with the vehicle at the POS (Point of Sale)/Sales office.

What are the charges for FASTags

You will have to pay a one-time joining fee of Rs 200. The security deposit may go up to Rs 400 depends upon the type of vehicle.