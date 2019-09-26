Fast flying and heavy lifting, these drones from Pak carried 10 kgs of weight

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 26: A serious concern was reported in Punjab, where heavy lifting drones were found dropping a large number of ammunition.

Investigations that are underway have revealed that these drones could carry up to 10 kilograms. Moreover, there were at least 8 sorties that had been done before the dropping arms and ammunition that included AK-47 rifles.

This is incidentally the first incident that has been reported where drones have been used to drop off weapons as well as communication devices. The drones were sent 8 times from Pakistan to the border in Punjab to drop of the material, an officer privy to the investigation informed OneIndia.

Further, the police have also arrested four members of a Khalistan Zindabad Force module. Balwant Singh, alias Nihang, Akashdeep Singh alias Akash Randhawa, Harbhajan Singh and Balbir Singh were arrested from the outskirts of the Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran. They told the police that the GPS fitted big drones were used to drop arms and ammunition from across the border in Tarn Taran.

These heavy lifting drones could lift up to 10 kgs of weight. After the same was discovered, the police recovered AK-47 rifles, 16 magazines and 472 rounds of ammunition, four Chinese-made.30 bore pistols, along with eight magazines and 72 rounds of ammunition; nine hand grenades, five satellite phones with their ancillary equipment, two mobile phones, two wireless sets and fake currency with a face value of Rs 10 lakh were seized.

These drones are not only capable of lifting heavy weights, but can also fly fast and low to evade detection. The first clues came in after the police found a burnt drone at Tarn Taran. The drone was burnt down by the terrorists after it failed to fly back to Pakistan.