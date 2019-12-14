  • search
    Farooq Abdullah to be in PSA detention for 3 more months

    New Delhi, Dec 14: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has been extended to three months.

    Abdullah, a five-time Parliamentarian, has been under detention since August 5 when the Centre abrogated special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state.

      The stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) was first slapped against him on September 17, hours before the Supreme Court was to hear a petition by MDMK leader Vaiko who claimed that the NC leader was detained illegally.

      Story first published: Saturday, December 14, 2019, 16:19 [IST]
