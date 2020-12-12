YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmers' Protest: Protesting farmers likely to block more highways around Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: In what comes as a recent development, protesting farmers have threatened to escalate their stir on Saturday and are likely to block more highways around Delhi.

    farmers

    This comes after the government asked farmers to be vigilant against their platform being hijacked by "anti-social" as well as "Leftist and Maoist" elements.

    Photographs of some protesters at the Tikri border seen holding posters demanding release of activists arrested under various charges had gone viral, prompting Tomar to say that these "anti-social elements" are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasants' movement under the guise of farmers.

    COVID-19: US allows emergency use of vaccine

    Tomar also said that the government is sensitive towards farmers and is in discussion with them and their representatives to resolve their concerns.

    "A proposal to resolve the farmers' objection has also been sent to the farmers union and the government is ready for further discussion," Tomar tweeted.

    Food, Railway and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal was more direct in his charge, alleging that certain Leftist and Maoist elements seem to have taken "control" of the agitation and rather than discussing on farmer issues, they seem to be having some other agenda.

    No event launched to mark 70 years of India's ties with China, clarifies MEA

    The government had asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it was open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want.

    At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and representatives of farmers protesting on various borders of the national capital for about two weeks. However, the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws.

    The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest protest farmers

    Story first published: Saturday, December 12, 2020, 9:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X