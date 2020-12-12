If govt wants to talks to farmers it should convey that formally: Rakesh Tikait

Farmers' Protest: Protesting farmers likely to block more highways around Delhi

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 12: In what comes as a recent development, protesting farmers have threatened to escalate their stir on Saturday and are likely to block more highways around Delhi.

This comes after the government asked farmers to be vigilant against their platform being hijacked by "anti-social" as well as "Leftist and Maoist" elements.

Photographs of some protesters at the Tikri border seen holding posters demanding release of activists arrested under various charges had gone viral, prompting Tomar to say that these "anti-social elements" are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasants' movement under the guise of farmers.

COVID-19: US allows emergency use of vaccine

Tomar also said that the government is sensitive towards farmers and is in discussion with them and their representatives to resolve their concerns.

"A proposal to resolve the farmers' objection has also been sent to the farmers union and the government is ready for further discussion," Tomar tweeted.

Food, Railway and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal was more direct in his charge, alleging that certain Leftist and Maoist elements seem to have taken "control" of the agitation and rather than discussing on farmer issues, they seem to be having some other agenda.

No event launched to mark 70 years of India's ties with China, clarifies MEA

The government had asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it was open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want.

At least five rounds of formal talks have taken place between the Centre and representatives of farmers protesting on various borders of the national capital for about two weeks. However, the deadlock has continued with the unions sticking to their main demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws.

The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.