Farmers' Protest: Prakash Javadekar slams Arvind Kejriwal's hunger strike as 'nothing but hypocrisy'

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 14: BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his fast to show solidarity with farmers who are protesting against the three agri laws for the last 19 days.

The Union minister noted that Kejriwal's government, in its election manifesto for Punjab elections in 2017, promised to amend the APMC Act and that the AAP government has already notified the three laws in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, Javadekar said, "Arvind Kejriwal this is your hypocrisy. You promised amendment to APMC Act in Punjab assembly elections. You notified one farm law in Delhi in November 2020 and you are on fast today. Nothing but hypocrisy."

Presently, Kejriwal is observing fast against the three farm laws that are at the heart of protests. Kejriwal appealed to AAP volunteers and supporters to join the farmers' agitation by observing fast wherever they are. He asserted that farmers will win in the end.

"Fasting is sacred. Wherever you are, fast for our farmer brothers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle. In the end, farmers will definitely win," he tweeted.

Apart from Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP ministers and MLAs including Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Atishi and Raghav Chadha also observed fast at the party office here in support of farmers.