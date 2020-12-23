Farmers Day 2020: History & significance, quotes & messages of Kisan Diwas

Congress targets govt over death of Sikh preacher near Singhu border

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 23: India celebrates National Farmer Day 2020 or Kisan Diwas on December 23, every year. The day is celebrated in the memory of India's fifth Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The National Farmers Day in India is also known as Kisan Divas in Hindi.

Farmer's Day is celebrated on the birthday of the 5th Prime Minister of India, Choudhary Charan Singh, also a farmer's leader, who introduced many policies to improve the lives of the Indian farmers.

It is celebrated by organising various programs, debates, seminars, quiz competitions, discussions, workshops, exhibitions, essays writing competitions and functions.

Kisan Diwas 2020: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status

If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right in the country. -M. S. Swaminathan

To a farmer dirt is not a waste, it is wealth. -Amit Kalantri

A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud. -Amit Kalantri

Agriculture not only gives riches to a nation, but the only riches she can call her own. -Samuel Johnson

Life on a farm is a school of patience; you can't hurry the crops or make an ox in two days. -Henri Alain