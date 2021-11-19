Farm laws repeal: Congress to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' tomorrow to mark spirited fight of farmers'

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 19: The Congress will to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' across the country tomorrow "in recognition of consistent and spirited fight of the farmers".

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation on Friday morning, announced the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

    Congress leaders will also visit the families of the over 700 farmers who died during the agitation and will organise candle marches and rallies to pray for the departed souls.

    All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal has asked all state units to organise such rallies and candle marches at state, district and block levels on Saturday.

    In a letter to the party's state unit chiefs, Venugopal said the repeal of the three "draconian" farm laws is a victory of the farmers and a result of farmers' protests, their sacrifices and the yearlong uncompromising fight of a united opposition led by the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi.

    Many farmers had been protesting and were encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

    The Centre, which has held several rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

    X