Farm Bills: Farmers' organisations call for Karnataka bandh on September 28

India

Bengaluru, Sep 24: Several farmers' organisations across Karnataka is all set to hold a state-wide bandh on Monday (September 28) as a sign of protest against the Karnataka government's Land Reforms Ordinances and Union government's farm bills.

Earlier, it was decided that the strike would take place on Friday after a massive rally was conducted in Bengaluru over the same issue. The farmers' groups have said they will block the national highway, too.

According to reports, many farmers in Karnataka are against the contentious ordinances passed by the state government on land and agricultural issues - namely the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

So far, many labour organisations, Peace Auto and Taxi Association, Bharath Vehicles drivers Union, Ola, Uber and Taxi for Sure Owners and Drivers Association, Lorry Owners Association and others have already announced their support to the farmers. Even the Bengaluru Restaurant Owners Association has voiced their support for the farmers' strike.

Among other provisions of these laws, the farmers are opposing the easing of norms which will allow non-agriculturalists of any income group to purchase agricultural lands and retrospectively decriminalise those who bought farmlands illegally till now.