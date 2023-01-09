Farah Khan meets "sexual misconduct" accused Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jan 09: Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan, known for her anti-BJP comments, met #MeToo accused Sajid Khan at 'Bigg Boss Hindi' house.

In the clip shared by Colors TV, Farah is seen hugging his brother Sajid from behind and planted a kiss on shoulder. Her arrival brought tears in his eyes. She then bless Sajid and said, "Mummy is so proud of you."

In the clip, Farah is interacting with other housemates. She met Shiv Thakare and hugged him saying, "bhai hai tu mera (you are my brother." She also hugged and kissed Abdu Rozik. She further told Sajid, "Sajid tu bohot lucky hai tere ko yeh mandali mili hai (Sajid you are very lucky, you got this group)."

Sajid Khan, who is out of limelight following sexual harassment charges levelled against him by nine women including Ali Fazal, Mandana Karimi, Sherlyn Chopra and Saloni Chopra, and singer Sona Mohapatra, made his comeback with 'Bigg Boss Hindi' which was launched in October. The decision to bring a 'Me Too' accused met with a lot of criticism.

Allegations

Sherlyn Chopra, one of the actresses who made sexual assault allegations against him, reportedly recorded her statement in October 2022 against him over sexual misconduct. She wrote, "Finally the lady police officer was called to take my statement...thanks @MumbaiPolice 🙏🏻 Hope FIR is registered against #MeToo accused and Habitual Molester - Sajid Khan immediately! #सत्य_मेव_जयते 🔥🔥🔥."

On October 29, the actress tweeted, "In connection to the complaint that I had filed on Oct 19, I'll be visiting Juhu PS today to record my statement against #metoo accused Sajid Khan. I pray that habitual molester, Sajid Khan be summoned at the earliest for interrogation & FIR be lodged against him #ArrestSajidKhan."

Earlier, she had said, "This goes back to 2005 when my father passed away. It was in April. Sajid Khan had called me to his house for a story narration. At that point of time, I wasn't aware of what kind of a ghatiya insaan he is. I went there thinking he is Farah Khan's brother. I wanted to work with him and do a good film. But during the narration, he suddenly showed his private part and asked me 'Do you want to touch it? Feel it? How much would you rate it from 1-10?"

Farah Khan Reaction

However, Farah Khan, who has often criticised the BJP and PM Modi for one or the other reason, had claimed that it was "heartbreaking time" after Sajid Khan's name cropped up in the 'Metoo' issue. "This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don't in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt," she had tweeted.

This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don’t in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. — TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018

Before this incident, Farah used to speak a lot about women empowerment. In one such occasion, she had claimed that she treated women equally with men on her sets.

Ironically, Farah Khan's meeting with Sajid has now let down the women who lead the 'Me Too' movement.

Monday, January 9, 2023, 11:34 [IST]