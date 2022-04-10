Congress offered CM's post to Mayawati but she 'did not even talk to us': Rahul Gandhi

'Fallacious': Mayawati responds to Rahul Gandhi's 'CM offer' claim

Lucknow, Apr 10: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his comment that Congress had offered her the post of Chief Minister in an alliance.

Addressing a press conference Mayawati said "Rahul Gandhi's allegations of that BSP is afraid of BJP and that we were asked about the alliance and offered Chief Minister post to me, to which I didn't respond is outrightly fallacious."

"We are not a party where a leader like Rahul Gandhi forcefully hugs the PM in Parliament, we aren't a party whose fun is made across the world," Mayawati said taking a jibe at Gandhi and his party. "

Rahul Gandhi had tried to do 'Paidal' march to defame me when BSP govt was in power. But he did nothing when other parties were in power," she added.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments show his inferior feelings and malevolence towards the Dalits and the BSP." She further said "Congress cannot mend its own ways but is intruding into our matters. They should think 100 times before commenting on us."

The BSP leader also mentioned about the previous Congress government terming BSP founder Kanshi Ram a "CIA agent".

"... before this, his (Rahul) father late Rajiv Gandhi (and former prime minister) had termed Kanshi Ram an agent of CIA to defame and weaken the BSP. And, following his footsteps, Rahul Gandhi is levelling wrong allegations on the BSP chief that since she fears the CBI and Income Tax, she has a very soft approach towards the BJP."However, this is not the truth. He must know that we won the cases in court and not by partnering with any government at the Centre," she said.

Attacking the BJP, Mayawati said , talking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are making India not just 'Congress-mukt' but also 'opposition-mukt' where India will be left with just one dominant party from national to village level just like that of China's political system.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Congress had offered to BSP Mayawati to jointly fight the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly election and make her the chief ministerial candidate but "she did not even talk to us".

Lashing out at the BSP supremo, the former Congress president alleged that Mayawati gave a clear passage to the BJP in the state because of "the CBI, the ED and Pegasus".

Story first published: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 17:32 [IST]