  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: In that COVID-19 audio clip, the voice is not of Dr. Devi Shetty’s

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: One of the biggest challenges amidst the coronavirus outbreak is the circulation of fake news. An audio clop attributed to the voice of noted cardiac surgeon and Narayana Health founder Dr. Devi Shetty has been doing the rounds.

    In the clip, the voice claims that there is a peculiar problem in India. Further it also urges everyone who has coronavirus or is suspected of it not to get tested. India has 1.4 billion people and the kits we have is less that 1.5 lakh at this point of time, the voice said.

    Narayana Health founder Dr. Devi Shetty
    Narayana Health founder Dr. Devi Shetty

    The clip has been widely shared on the social media platforms. The voice that has been wrongly attributed to Dr. Shetty says that by day 8 one may notice that the symptoms are reducing. Further the voice says that only those who have symptoms of fever persisting beyond day 8 must get themselves tested. If you feel like it is going to worsen than improve, then you call the COVID-19 helpline and go get it tested, the voice says.

    Fake: In that COVID-19 audio clip, the voice is not of Dr. Devi Shetty’s

    However Narayana Health has said that this audio clip is of not Dr. Devi Shetty, chairman and founder Narayana Health. It has been incorrectly attributed to him.

    More FAKE NEWS News

    Read more about:

    fake news voice coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 16:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X