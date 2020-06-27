  • search
    Fake: Health Ministry has not conducted online counselling for PG medical seats

    New Delhi, June 27: A letter has been issued by allegedly the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding online counselling and allotment of seats in postgraduate medical courses is widely circulated on social media platforms.

    The letter written, addressing Chief Secretaries of states, claims Directorate General of Health Services will conduct online counselling for allotment of seats in MD, MS, Diploma and MDS courses.

    "The Directorates General of Health Services, Government of India, New Delhi has encrusted with responsibility to Conduct Online counselling for allotment of Post Graduate (MD/MS/Diploma and MDS) seats to eligible and qualified candidates as per the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," read the letter allegedly written by Preeti Sudan who is Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

      As the letter is going viral on social media platforms, it is been advised not to pay attention to it as this is fake.

      Also, people have been advised to heed attention to such viral posts as fake news and misinformation are being circulated widely on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter among others amid coronavirus pandemic.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 15:55 [IST]
