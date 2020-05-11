Fake: Govt not mulling religion based mapping of coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 11: There was a news report that claimed the government was mulling religion-based mapping of the coronavirus.

The report said that the step was being taken to help understand the pattern of the spread of the virus. The move was aimed at identifying hotspots across the country and also to understand the origin and pattern of the spread of the virus.

fake news buster

The government has termed this report as a myth. The claim is fake and irresponsible the Health Ministry said. The government has denied community wise mapping. COVID-19 does not see people's caste, creed or religion, the Health Ministry has clarified.