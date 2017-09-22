Failed the people, I quit says TDP Diwakar Reddy

J C Diwakar Reddy, the TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh announced his resignation. He said he had failed to bring water to Tadipatri in Anantpur district and hence he was putting in his papers.

He also said that he had not been able to boost development in the district. The announcement was made at a press conference in Anantpur on Thursday. He said he had failed to do justice to Anantpur as MP. I will submit my resignation to the Lok Sabha speaker on Monday, he also added. He however blamed some forces for the hinderance of work in the district.

He however said that he would continue with the TDP and work with Chief Minister of Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu.

OneIndia News