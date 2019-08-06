  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact Check: Don't believe these FAKE messages on sale of property in Kashmir

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: Fake land and property sale messages offering buyers land in J&K hae started circulating on social media, barely hours after the scrapping of Article 370 that accorded "special status" to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

    "Book your land at Kashmir Laal Chowk Rd from 11.25 lakh starting with GST. KASHMIR 370 removed. Limited stock! For more details call on 9019292918," a text message that went viral offered land in Srinagar's Lal Chowk for 11.5 lakh INR.

    Fact Check: Dont believe these FAKE messages on sale of property in Kashmir

    However, as a report in Idia Today found, the text message was not fake. When they contacted the number with the message it was found that it belonged to a West-Bengal based restate company called Eden Realty that has worked on several projects in Bengal, including ones commissioner by the state government.

    The company spokesperson also said that the message was obviously fake as it was impossible to provide land in the location specified at the low rate being advertised.

    Many took to twitter to point out that it is fake.

    Five reasons why Article 370 had to go

    Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision to scrap Article 370 and Article 35(A) of the Constitution that granted special rights to Jammu & Kashmir.

    With the decision, citizens from across the country will be allowed to purchase property in the hilly state. Previously, only recognised citizens of Jammu and Kashmir could purchase land there.

    Ever since the announcement, Indians have been inquiring about property dealers and rates of property or land in Kashmir.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir social media article 370

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue