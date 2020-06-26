Fact check: Did Govt call in army to run COVID-19 facilities in Delhi as cases surge?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 26: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our social media feeds have been flooding with fake message leading to a panic among the netizens and Press Information Bureau recently debunked one such news that claimed India had called in Army to run facilities in Delhi as cases surge.

A recently published news article by Rueters suggest that the government had called in the army to manage new treatment centres with thousands of additional hospital beds in New Delhi.

The newly-introduced fact-checking wing of Press Information Bureau (PIB) termed the media reports as 'This news is far away from reality'.

Reuters headline says "India calls in Army to run facilities in Delhi as cases surge".



This news is far away from reality.



Note: Army has not been called in, only medical personnel of Armed Forces & CAPF have been asked to assist at some medical facilities in Delhi.@PIB_India — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) June 26, 2020

Taking to their Twitter's fact check handle that counters misinformation on government policies and schemes, PIB shared,''Army has not been called in, only medical personnel of Armed Forces & CAPF have been asked to assist at some medical facilities in Delhi.''

At more than 456,000 confirmed coronavirus cases so far, India is the fourth worst hit country in the world, behind the United States, Brazil and Russia, according to a Reuters tally.