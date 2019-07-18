  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FaceApp age challenge goes viral, Check out these hilarious meme to see what they look like

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 18: Hopefully, you aren't living under a rock and are aware of the new trend that is the FaceApp Challenge that is breaking the internet and it's actually hilarious.

    You might have noticed when you open your social media feed to the shock of watching all your friends and family's aged photos. Yes, indeed, the FaceApp has taken over our lives and social feeds, yet again.

    FaceApp age challenge goes viral, Check out these hilarious meme to see what they look like
    Photo courtesy: Faceapp challenge

    Note that FaceApp is nothing new in and of itself. It is is a mobile app for iOS and Android that uses neural network technology to automatically generate wildly realistic transformations of your face. The app first came out in 2017 and offers a wide variety of popular filters and editing effects. However, it's going viral right now because of a new filter which makes you look 60 years older.

    So all you have to do is download the app, select a photo of yourself to drastically age and then try out the free old option in the age section of the app. It then edits your chosen face by giving it wrinkles, grey hair and other little details which combine to create a very old face.

    For now, everyone from film stars to cricketers is trying out the app. Here are some of the best memes:

    The Indian cricket team is also not behind.

    More APP News

    Read more about:

    app challenge

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue