Extortion case: Iqbal Kaskar, 2 others sent to 4-day police custody

Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar and two other accused were sent to four days police custody by Thane Court in connection with extortion case.

The Thane police had arrested Kaskar last week along with two others for allegedly making threat calls to builders and demanding money and flats. Two complainants have so far come forward to file a complaint against him.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Iqbal Kaskar and others in connection with alleged extortion of a leading builder in Maharashtra.

Provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have been slapped against Kaskar, his aides Israr Z Saiyyad and Mumtaz A Sheikh and others based on the police FIR, filed on charges of extortion and illegal transfer of property.

OneIndia News