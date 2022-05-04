YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Explained: With repo rate increased, how much more EMI will you pay

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 04: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the repo rate by 40 basis points due to high inflation levels.

    With the repo rate being hiked, the rate at which the banks borrow from the RBI for loans for its customers will become higher If your loan amount is Rs 30,00,000 and the tenure is 20 years, then it would increase from the existing 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent.

    Explained: With repo rate increased, how much more EMI will you pay

    The EMI for your 20 year loan of Rs 30,00,000 will increase from 22,900 to 23,620.

    This means the EMIs would go up by Rs 720.

    If you are planning on taking a loan then it should be done soon as the increase in loan rates would begin very soon.

    If you are an existing borrower, then this hike will not impact you and you can continue paying the existing EMIs.

    The reason why those looking for a loan should act quickly is because for fixed car and personal loans the EMI remains the same through the tenure. So the point of entry is crucial here. If the loan is taken at a time when the interest rate is low, then you can enjoy the rate till the end of the tenure even if the overall interest rates go up.

    In the case of home loans the impact would be higher. Home loans are on a floating basis where any such hike is passed on to the borrower.

    All floating rate home loans taken after October 1 2019 are linked to an external benchmark as per the mandate of the RBI. Since most banks have selected the repo rate as the external benchmark, a hike in repo rate will most likely mean an increase in the interest rate for loans.

    Moreover banks are mandated to revise their external benchmark based lending interest rates once in three months to bring them in line with the external benchmark they are linked to.

    Comments

    More EXPLAINER News  

    Read more about:

    explainer emi reserve bank of india repo rate

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 16:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X