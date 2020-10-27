Explained: Why is Bihar's Munger assembly constituency's victory important for the RJD?

Storm in favour of Grand Alliance now in Bihar similar to that for Modi in 2014: Congress

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 27: While the first phase of Bihar Assembly election is all set to go to polls on October 28, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has nominated Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi from the Munger assembly constituency with an aim to win from the seat once again. Other candidates who are in the fray from the Munger seat are Pranav Kumar Yadav of the BJP and MD Mokim of Nationalist Congress Party, Subodh Verma of the RLSP and BSP's Subodh Tanti among others.

In the last Bihar assembly elections, the RJD's Vijay Kumar defeated BJP's Pranav Kumar Yadav by a margin of 4,365 votes. The RJD has changed its candidate this year but the BJP has retained Pranav Kumar Yadav. It can be seen that voter turnout was 54.26 per cent in the Bihar Assembly Election 2015 and it was 54.85 per cent in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Why is Munger assembly constituency important for the RJD?

Polling for the Munger assembly constituency will take place in the first phase tomorrow (October 28). Out of the total population of 456,751, as many as 52.22 per cent is rural and 47.78 per cent is urban, according to the 2011 census data.

The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) ratio is 9.63 and 0.3, respectively. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 330,355 electorates and 335 polling stations in this constituency.

This year the total electorates are 336,912, including 1,81, 832 men, 1,55,052 women and 28 from the third gender. There were 311, 957 electorates in 2015, including 54.55 per cent of men and 45.44 per cent of women voters.

The second-phase voting for Bihar Assembly election will be held on November 3 and will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting will be held on November 7, will cover 78 assembly seats. Counting of votes will be carried out on November 10.

It can be seen that Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD had emerged as the single largest party in the 2015 Bihar assembly election with 80 seats, the Janata Dal(United) won 71 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 53 seats.

However, this year, the BJP is fighting to its bones along with the JD(U); the Congress has joined hands with the RJD and three other Left parties to form the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance to challenge the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The LJP, led by Chirag Paswan, is going solo this time in the Bihar assembly elections.