    Explained: Why has India imposed sugar export restrictions from June 1

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 25: The government on Tuesday imposed restrictions on sugar exports from June 1, a move aimed at increasing availability of the commodity in the domestic market and curbing price rise, news agency PTI reported.

    "Export of sugar (raw, refined and white sugar) is placed under restricted category from June 1, 2022 onwards," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

    Explained: Why has India imposed sugar export restrictions from June 1
    Representational Image

    However, it said that these restrictions would not be applicable on sugar being exported to the EU and the US under CXL and TRQ. A specified amount of sugar is exported to these regions under CXL and TRQ.

    In a statement, the government said that with a view to maintain domestic availability and price stability of sugar in the country during sugar season 2021-22 (October-September), it has decided to regulate the sugar exports with effect from June 1.

    "The government has decided to allow export of sugar up to 100 LMT (Lakh Metric Tonnes) with a view to maintain the domestic availability and price stability during the sugar season 2021-22 (October-September)," it said.

    "As per the order issued by DGFT, with effect from 1st June, 2022 till 31st October, 2022, or till further order, whichever is earlier, the export of the sugar will be allowed with specific permission of the Directorate of Sugar, Department of Food and Public Distribution," it said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:29 [IST]
    X