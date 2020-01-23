Explained: Who is Vyommitra, India’s lady robot

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 23: ISRO chairman K Sivan told reporters the half humanoid will simulate human functions in space and also interact with the environment control life support system.

"It will be simulating exactly the human functions there (in space). It will check whether the system is right.

This will be very useful to simulate, as if a human is flying," he added.

Earlier, addressing the inaugural function, Sivan said ahead of the launch of India's maiden human spaceflight venture 'Gaganyaan' in December 2021, ISRO will undertake two unmanned missions in December 2020 and June 2021 and 'Vyommitra' will fly in them.

"We are on schedule (regarding Gaganyaan). We are going to do lots of demonstration tests this year. This year end we will send our unmanned mission and the half-humanoid you have seen today is going to fly in it," he said.

The humanoid, which Sivan said was functioning well, has the human simulation system.

The ISRO will monitor how the human system will behave in the environment control life support system.

"The humanoid project has almost completed," Sivan added.

Union Minister of State for Department of Space and Atomic Energy Dr Jitendra Singh too shared a video of the humanoid on Wednesday on Twitter and wrote, "In the run up to the first Human Space Mission by India at ISRO...'Vyommitra', the humanoid for #Gaganyaan unveiled. This prototype of humanoid will go as trial before Gaganyaan goes with astronauts."