Explained: Who is Sirisha Bandla, second Indian-born woman to fly space aboard Virgin Galactic mission

Indian-American Sirisha Bandla is of the six space travellers aboard VSS Unity of Virgin Galactic's founder Richard Branson, that is scheduled to blast off on July 11 from New Mexico.

According to reports, Sirisha's role will be that of a researcher experience. Sirisha Bandla and Beth Moses are the two women crew members on the trip. The 34-year-old aeronautical engineer, who graduated from Purdue University, will be the second Indian-born woman to go into space after Kalpana Chawla and the fourth Indian to fly into space.

Chinese astronauts make first space walk at new station

Taking to Twitter, Sirisha Bandla said, "I am so incredibly honored to be a part of the amazing crew of #Unity22, and to be a part of a company whose mission is to make space available to all."

Earlier, speaking to Space.com, Sirisha Bandla said that the Virgin Galactic flight will last anywhere between approximately 60 and 75 minutes and will take off and land back at Virgin Galactic's Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Born in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, Sirisha Bandla grew up in Houston, Texas. "I have always seen her zeal to achieve something big and finally, she is going to fulfil her dream. I am sure she will succeed in this mission and make the whole country proud," Sirisha's grandfather Bandla Ragaiah, an agricultural scientist from Janapdu village in Guntur district, said.

Sirisha Bandla holds an MBA degree from Georgetown University. She began her career at Virgin Galactic in 2015 as a government affairs manager and is now the vice president of government affairs for Richard Branson's company since January this year. She was also a part of the management team of the Washington operations for Virgin Orbit.

She also worked for a space policy job at the Commercial Spaceflight Federation (CSF) and L-3 Communications in Greenville, Texas, as an aerospace engineer. Sirisha is currently serving as a member of the board of directors of the American Astronautical Society and Future Space Leaders Foundation. She is also a member of Purdue University's Young Professional Advisory Council.

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 12:42 [IST]