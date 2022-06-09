Radiologist Dr Sonal Mahalwar talks about the improvements needed in the field in India

Dr Amir Feily: A sought-after doctor in dermatology, the world needs to know more about

Explained: What is the ‘Physician’s Pledge’? The new code of ethics for doctors

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

The Physician's Pledge is a part of the World Medical Association Declaration of Geneva which was adopted by the Second General Assembly of WMA in September 1948.

New Delhi, Jun 09: Following a controversy over replacing the Hippocratic Oath with Charak Shapath in medical colleges, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has now proposed the introduction of the Physician's Pledge as per the World Medical Association's Declaration of Geneva.

In the draft regulations for the professional conduct of doctors released on May 23, the regulatory body, which looks into the functioning of medical education and professionals in the country, has a 14-point code of ethics as Physician's Pledge.

The code of ethics will serve as the commitment of the registered medical practitioner toward patients, society, professional colleagues, and self. "NMC Code of Ethics is framed as a self-regulatory set of guidelines reflecting professional as well as social expectations," it adds.

The new NMC draft regulations put in the public domain mentions nothing about either the Hippocratic oath or the Charak Shapath, instead, it talks about the 'The Physician's Pledge'.

What is the Physician's Pledge?

The Physician's Pledge is part of the Declaration of Geneva as amended in 2017 by the World Medical Association (WMA).

It was adopted by the 2nd General Assembly of the World Medical Association, Geneva, Switzerland in September 1948 and has been revised 5 times over the last 74 years to reflect the changes in medical care. The latest amendment was made by the 68th WMA General Assembly in the Chicago, United States in October 2017.

The pledge reads as follows:

AS A MEMBER OF THE MEDICAL PROFESSION:

I SOLEMNLY PLEDGE to dedicate my life to the service of humanity;

THE HEALTH AND WELL-BEING OF MY PATIENT will be my first consideration;

I WILL RESPECT the autonomy and dignity of my patient;

I WILL MAINTAIN the utmost respect for human life;

I WILL NOT PERMIT considerations of age, disease or disability, creed, ethnic origin, gender, nationality, political affiliation, race, sexual orientation, social standing or any other factor to intervene between my duty and my patient;

I WILL RESPECT the secrets that are confided in me, even after the patient has died;

I WILL PRACTISE my profession with conscience and dignity and in accordance with good medical practice;

I WILL FOSTER the honour and noble traditions of the medical profession;

I WILL GIVE to my teachers, colleagues, and students the respect and gratitude that is their due;

I WILL SHARE my medical knowledge for the benefit of the patient and the advancement of healthcare;

I WILL ATTEND TO my own health, well-being, and abilities in order to provide care of the highest standard;

I WILL NOT USE my medical knowledge to violate human rights and civil liberties, even under threat;

I MAKE THESE PROMISES solemnly, freely, and upon my honour.